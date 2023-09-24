24 september 2023 11:39 am

Car accident Bonaire leaves vehicle stuck under trailer

Photo Live99FM

KRALENDIJK – Early Saturday morning, around 3:45 am, the emergency dispatch center received a notification of an accident on Kaya Korona.

The driver of a car crashed into a trailer and became stuck underneath it. The central dispatched police, firefighters, and an ambulance to the scene. At the scene, the police found the driver unconscious and injured. The firefighters began the work of extracting the victim from the vehicle.

After some time, the firefighters successfully removed the victim from the vehicle, and an ambulance transported the driver urgently to the hospital for medical treatment.

