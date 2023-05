KRALENDIJK – On Sunday, around half past 6 in the evening, the emergency dispatch center of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) received a report about an accident that took place at the intersection of Kaya Macario Sint Jago and Kaya Orgel.

A young cyclist was hit by a car driver. An ambulance transported the young cyclist to the hospital for medical treatment. The condition of the victim is said to be stable.