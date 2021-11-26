Car rolls over at Donkey beach

- 1Share
KRALENDIJK- The relentless stream of accidents on Bonaire is not letting up as of yet. On Thursday evening the Dutch Caribbean Police Force reported that a car had rolled over in a single-vehicle accident near Donkey Beach.
The cause of the accident, which happened just before 9 PM is still unknown. The occupant of the car was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries suffered in the accident..
The vehicle, after flipping over, ended up upside down in the trees near the beach.
