CARIBAVIA brings 22 countries together on St. Maarten to discuss aviation

PHILIPSBURG- Next week, June 14-16, the 6th annual CARIBAVIA Summit & Retreat will take place at the Simpson Bay Resort in St.Maarten. CARIBAVIA is not a sit-and-listen conference but rather a solutions and results oriented event where audience interaction is encouraged.

The event is an international and regional communication platform for ALL stakeholders of AIRLIFT. Airlift is the common denominator for the interests of both tourism and aviation industries. The Caribbean is the region in the world that is most depending on tourism, but also most depending on air transportation. CARIBAVIA is the right event for participants of both economy segments to find solutions, and to be inspired to take new initiatives.

The program includes 21 sessions and 2 workshops. Topics vary from ‘Development of Regional Air Transportation in the Caribbean’ to ‘Bringing Tourism Boards and Airports Closer Together’ and from ‘How the Caribbean is Presented in the Media Abroad’ to ‘How Private Aviation can Contribute to the Sustainability of Caribbean Tourism’ and from ‘Air Crew Self Defense’ to ‘Treating Your Visitors Like VVIP’.

Participants

Participants from Canada, Chile, Finland, France, Italy, Serbia, Sweden, UK, United Arab Emirates, USA will join the event, and from the Caribbean participants from Antigua, Bahamas, Barbados, Curacao, Dominica, Nevis, St.Eustatius, St.Maarten/St.Martin, St.Barth, St.Vincent, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks & Caicos Islands.

On the Friday after the conference, a Girls in Aviation Day takes place at Grand Case airport in cooperation with the Women in Aviation International organization, and whereby thirty young girls from both sides of the island will participate. Although the Girls in Aviation Day takes place annually in 58 countries, it is the first time that it is organized in the Caribbean.