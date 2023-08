PHILIPSBURG – The Trinidad and Jamaica-based airline, Caribbean Airlines, will be increasing its flights to St. Maarten.

The airline, which already serves St. Maarten, will be adding flights on Fridays, providing more options and combinations for travel between St. Maarten and Trinidad.

The flights will be operated using ATR 72-600 aircraft, adding 272 seats per week to the routes between Trinidad’s Piarco Airport and Sint Maarten’s Princess Juliana Airport.