Bonaire Caribbean and Dutch Institutions forge stronger ties in education and research Redactie 22-04-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The institutions want to achieve more cooperation than has been the case so far. Photo: RCN

Eighteen educational and knowledge institutions from the Caribbean part of the Kingdom and the Netherlands are further building and intensifying their collaboration in the areas of education, research, and science.

The institutions aim to develop joint educational programs and emphasize student-centered initiatives. This collaboration stems from a knowledge mission to the Caribbean led by Minister Dijkgraaf (Education, Culture, and Science) and involves a diverse range of institutions from both regions.

The focus is on enhancing education and fostering personal development among Caribbean youth through various initiatives such as joint program development, student exchange programs facilitated by the Kingdom Scholarship, and collaborative research endeavours.

Additionally, a governance structure will be established to oversee the development of a work agenda, with input from students and stakeholders from the labor market. Individual institutions may also choose to collaborate independently, as evidenced by partnerships formed during the knowledge mission, such as the joint initiative to establish a part-time public administration program.

Parties

The involved parties include educational institutions from Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten, and Caribbean Netherlands, as well as institutions from mainland Netherlands, reflecting a comprehensive approach to fostering educational excellence and capacity building within the Kingdom.