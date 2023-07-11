Caribbean Development Bank approves 76.3 million loan for water supply improvement Guyana

BRIDGETOWN – The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has approved a USD 76.2 million loan to the Government of Guyana (GOGY) for the Guyana Water Supply Improvement Project under which the water supply systems serving five coastal communities will undergo major upgrades.

The infrastructure development initiative involves the construction of five water treatment plants, complete with storage tanks, and the installation of transmission mains and water meters to vastly improve the quality and reliability of the water supply to Bush Lot, Tain to No. 50 Village, Walton Hall to Charity, Wakenaam and Leguan Island. Nearly 15,000 households in these communities will benefit from the interventions.

High Priority

CDB’s Vice President, Operations, Mr. Isaac Solomon said, “Improving access to safe, reliable, and sustainable water and sanitation is an area of high priority identified for support from the CDB to propel holistic development which will enhance quality of life, improve health and safety and ensure greater well-being among citizens across the Region.”