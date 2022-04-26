Caribbean experts join forces to restore sea urchin population

In the first week of April, the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance, has organized a workshop about the growing of sea urchins (Diadema Antillarum) on Saba. The workshop was led by Van Hall Larenstein University of Applied Sciences (VHL).
During the workshop 21 coral experts from the Caribbean and more than 65 online attendees got a comprehensive picture of the Diadema sea urchin’s situation in the Caribbean.
Topics discussed included the steps needed to limit the loss of Diadema sea urchins in the region. Several moments of mass death have occurred. These can have a negative impact on the quality of the coral reefs around the islands.
Restoration
Coral reef restoration studies show that a healthy sea urchin population is an important factor. The sea urchin is a grazer that keeps the reefs free from an excess of algae.
