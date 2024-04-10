Caribbean projects compete for “Appeltje van Oranje”
THE HAGUE – Ten initiatives from the Caribbean have been selected by the Oranje Fonds to compete for the 2024 “Appeltje van Oranje” award. Chosen from 212 nominations within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, these candidates reflect the yearly theme of ’together,’ aimed at strengthening social cohesion.
Among the contenders are projects from Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Eustatius, and Sint Maarten, such as Club Kibrahacha 60+ and the 721 Kids Foundation. The eventual winners, to be honored by Queen Máxima in October, will receive a bronze statuette designed by Princess Beatrix and a monetary prize of €25,000.
A selection process, including a ten-day voting period and a pitch day, will determine the ten finalists, with a focus on the involvement and active participation of both volunteers and participants within the initiatives.
