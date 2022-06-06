Caribbean Research Week 2022 will take place between June 13 and 17 with various activities

From Monday 13 to Friday 17 June 2022, the Dutch Research Council (NWO) will organize the second ever Caribbean Research Week.

Those interested in the sciences in the Caribbean can register for five half-day sessions filled with interesting lectures, panel discussions, cultural entertainment and networking opportunities. The program will take place entirely online, starting at 8.00 AM Caribbean time, which is 2.00 PM in the Netherlands.

Topics

A host of topics will be covered: from resilient societies, conservation, anthropology and climate, to identity, health care, and decolonization.

For further details about the program and how to register, please go to https://www.nwo.nl/dcrw. Everyone is welcome to take part free of charge. All sessions will be held in English.