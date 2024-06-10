The Netherlands Caribbean Students meet Caribbean Parliamentarians Redactie 10-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The group of students which met the Caribbean Parliamentarians. Photo: WeConnect

THE HAGUE-During the recent Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultation (IPKO) in The Hague, twenty students from Curaçao, Aruba, Sint Maarten, Bonaire, and Saba spoke with Caribbean parliamentarians.

They shared their experiences and emphasized the need for more attention to their situation in the Netherlands. The students, ranging from vocational to university levels, indicated that the preparation for studying in the Netherlands is insufficient, particularly regarding culture shock and financial support.

They also talked about the challenges of high costs of living, and the need for an international study environment. The parliamentarians appreciated the stories and acknowledged the importance of bringing well-educated island children back home.

WeConnect

The WeConnect Foundation was instrumental in making the meeting between the two groups happen.