Weather
Caribbean weather strongly influenced by La Niña and El Niño in 2023
2024-03-10 - 1 minuten leestijd
The weather in the Caribbean in 2023 was strongly influenced by La Niña, which ended around March, El Niño, which developed from April onwards, and the extremely warm North Atlantic. This is shared by the Dutch Meteorological Service KNMI.
During El Niño, the Caribbean typically experiences less rainfall, more wind and fewer hurricanes. However, the warm North Atlantic can actually cause more rainfall and hurricanes.
In Europe and globally, 2023 was the warmest year on record. This was not the case in the Caribbean, mainly due to colder temperatures in the early months of the year under the influence of La Niña.
Meer News
-
Weather
Caribbean weather strongly influenced by La Niña and El Niño in 2023
Caribbean weather strongly influenced by La Niña ...
-
Bonaire
Fire Department Caribbean Netherlands remembers Fire Brigade History
Fire Department Caribbean Netherlands remembers Fi...
-
Airlift
WINAIR starts direct flights to Martinique
WINAIR starts direct flights to Martinique
-
News
The auditorium of the Scholengemeenschap Bonaire (SGB) makes way for new construction
The auditorium of the Scholengemeenschap Bonaire (...
-
Saba
Saba Tourist Bureau present at Heineken Regatta
Saba Tourist Bureau present at Heineken Regatta
-
St. Eustatius
Now official: Alida Francis new Governor of St. Eustatius
Now official: Alida Francis new Governor of St. Eu...
-
Advertisement
AWW Widows Pension
AWW Widows Pension
-
Bonaire
Cadushy Distillery Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary and will make donations for good causes
Cadushy Distillery Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary ...
Meer News
-
Weather
Caribbean weather strongly influenced by La Niña and El Niño in 2023
Caribbean weather strongly influenced by La Niña ...
-
Bonaire
Fire Department Caribbean Netherlands remembers Fire Brigade History
Fire Department Caribbean Netherlands remembers Fi...
-
Airlift
WINAIR starts direct flights to Martinique
WINAIR starts direct flights to Martinique
-
News
The auditorium of the Scholengemeenschap Bonaire (SGB) makes way for new construction
The auditorium of the Scholengemeenschap Bonaire (...
-
Saba
Saba Tourist Bureau present at Heineken Regatta
Saba Tourist Bureau present at Heineken Regatta
-
St. Eustatius
Now official: Alida Francis new Governor of St. Eustatius
Now official: Alida Francis new Governor of St. Eu...
-
Advertisement
AWW Widows Pension
AWW Widows Pension
-
Bonaire
Cadushy Distillery Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary and will make donations for good causes
Cadushy Distillery Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary ...
Meer Bonaire
-
Bonaire
Fire Department Caribbean Netherlands remembers Fire Brigade History
Fire Department Caribbean Netherlands remembers Fi...
-
News
The auditorium of the Scholengemeenschap Bonaire (SGB) makes way for new construction
The auditorium of the Scholengemeenschap Bonaire (...
-
Bonaire
Cadushy Distillery Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary and will make donations for good causes
Cadushy Distillery Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary ...
Meer Events
-
News
Governor Oleana hands over keys to Carnival 2024
Governor Oleana hands over keys to Carnival 2024
-
News
ORCO Bank Manager kicks off Ride for the Roses in Bonaire
ORCO Bank Manager kicks off Ride for the Roses in ...
-
News
Saba Present at Travmedia’s International Media Marketplace
Saba Present at Travmedia’s International Me...