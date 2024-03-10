Weather Caribbean weather strongly influenced by La Niña and El Niño in 2023 Redactie 2024-03-10 - 1 minuten leestijd

La Niña effected the Caribbean weather in 2023 with more dry weather and quite some hot days. Photo: BES-Reporter.com

The weather in the Caribbean in 2023 was strongly influenced by La Niña, which ended around March, El Niño, which developed from April onwards, and the extremely warm North Atlantic. This is shared by the Dutch Meteorological Service KNMI.

During El Niño, the Caribbean typically experiences less rainfall, more wind and fewer hurricanes. However, the warm North Atlantic can actually cause more rainfall and hurricanes.

In Europe and globally, 2023 was the warmest year on record. This was not the case in the Caribbean, mainly due to colder temperatures in the early months of the year under the influence of La Niña.