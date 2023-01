KRALENDIJK – The election of a carnival queen and Prince of the Kolegio Kristo Bon Wardador attracted quite a crowd last weekend.

The elections were held in the auditorium of the School Community of Bonaire. With the activity, the school wants to raise money to participate in the carnival parade in February.

Enthusiasm

After having had to do without carnival activities for two years, there is a lot of enthusiasm for the various activities that are organized around the carnival.