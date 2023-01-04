CARPHA Joins Forces with the Martinique Cancer Registry 

PORT OF SPAIN – The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and the Martinique Cancer Registry signed a Memorandum of Agreement to work together to strengthen cancer surveillance and cancer control in the Region. This collaboration is of critical importance as cancer is the second leading cause of death in the Caribbean and has a major impact on health and development.

Speaking at the Signing Ceremony on December 13, 2022 at the CARPHA Headquarters in Port of Spain, Trinidad, CARPHA Executive Director, Dr. Joy St. John stated, “The scope of the collaborative work, under the Memorandum of Agreement, will be based on the joint goals of the Caribbean Cancer Registry Hub and the Martinique Cancer Registry to increase the quality, availability and use of cancer registry data in order to inform cancer control planning in the Caribbean Region”.

Surveillance

The Caribbean Cancer Registry Hub is a CARPHA work programme that focuses on strengthening cancer surveillance.