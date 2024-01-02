2 januari 2024 14:40 pm

‘Carrying Capacity’ should be determining factor in discussions about Bonaire’s Tourism Development

KRALENDIJK – Commissioner for Economy and Tourism on Bonaire, Clark Abraham, emphasizes that the carrying capacity of Bonaire should guide the discussion about the future of tourism on the island. 

During the weekly press conference of the executive council, he responded to projections that next year, more cruise ships than ever will visit the island next year. Abraham calls for a broader discussion on tourism development, focusing on the island’s ‘carrying capacity’, or the number of visitors the island can reasonably handle simultaneously, regardless if they arrive by ship or by plane. 

Head tax

Abraham denied rumours as if the increase so called Head Tax had been retracted.  “The Head Tax has been increased as previously decided. What we, as Executive Council, have decided to hold off on is the additional charge of a 10 dollar Nature Fee. 

Abraham wants a fundamental review Tourism Entry Fee (VET), to decide on a way forward with the levying of a fee for tourists. 

