Cars to become more expensive due to amendments to tax law BES

THE HAGUE – Proposed amendments to the BES Tax Law will result in some cars becoming significantly more expensive than they are currently.

This mainly affects single-cabin pickup trucks and delivery vans. If the proposal as tabled now is accepted in the Second Chamber, the vehicles will no longer fall under the regular ABB tax rate, but will be subject to the high rate.

The regular ABB tax rate in Bonaire is 8%, while the high rate is 25%. In the Windward Islands, the regular ABB tax rate is 6%, and the high (progressive) rate depends on the value of the car, with progressive rates of 10, 18, 22, and 30 percent. However, exceptions apply to delivery vans with very specific functions, such as hearses, ambulances, police, and fire department vehicles.