Causeway Bridge Closed to Maritime Traffic due to technical challenges

PORT ST. MAARTEN – The Simpson Bay Lagoon Authority (SLAC) has informed maritime operators, boat owners, and the community at large that the Causeway Bridge has been closed to maritime traffic until further notice.

The Causeway Bridge has technical challenges, and SLAC is working closely with technicians from Hollandia in the Netherlands in order to successfully resolve the issues within the shortest period of time.

SLAC will keep the maritime sector and the community informed as to when the bridge will be operational for nautical traffic.

SLAC has apologized to the maritime community for any inconvenience caused.