CBCS launches free online financial literacy training

Photo: Think to Do Institute and NPOwer

PHILIPSBURG- The Think To Do Institute (T2DI), in collaboration with the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten (CBCS), has unveiled a groundbreaking online course aimed at promoting financial literacy.

Rolled out in 2022 and now available in English, this innovative program officially launches today in St. Maarten, offering a transformative solution to educational access.

The digital initiative, accessible around the clock and at no cost to participants, marks a significant shift in how financial education is delivered, particularly in the wake of Covid-19. Notably, the course’s accessibility and scalability promise to democratize learning, with early data revealing a strong uptake among women heading households, underscoring the pivotal role of financial literacy in fostering community resilience. For those eager to embark on this empowering journey, visit www.thinktodoinstitute.com and embrace the future of financial education.