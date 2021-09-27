Celebrate Animal Day at the Animal Shelter













KRALENDIJK – Animal Shelter Bonaire invites everyone to celebrate World Animal Day at a special Book Fair/Flea Market on Sunday, October 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Shelter, Kaminda Lagun 26.

More than 6,000 titles of all genres, as well as special editions and books for kids and lots of brand of new books. We will also have a big variety of items from our Pakus di Pruga (flea market store). Local vendors will also be present with fun things to buy: Sunsmiles Bonaire, By Des, Sylvia’s Cadeau, Homemade Dog Treats from Dog Partner Bonaire, and more.

Food stands with delicious Dominican and Suriname food, unique beverages of all kinds from Sugar Thief Bonaire and delicious condiments, jams and preserves from The Island Preserve Company. There will be face painting by Yolanda for kids and the day will be fun for the whole family. You will also have the opportunity to “speed date” with all our irresistible dogs and cats looking for their “fur-ever” homes. Please join us for a fun-filled family event. For more information call or whatsapp 701-4989.