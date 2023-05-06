Celebration of Freedom with a special Freedom meal in Rincon 

KRALENDIJK- On May 4, the Netherlands commemorates the victims of wars and oppression. On May 5, we celebrate Freedom and our Democracy. This year, a special event was organized at Corcari in Rincon where a Freedom meal was served.

Twenty elderly people from Rincon had accepted the invitation to participate in the Freedom meal. During this meal, they collectively reflected on memories of war and liberation. Arthur Sealy delivered an introductory speech in which he emphasized the meaning of freedom and the importance of remembering the victims of war.

Video

Following the speech, the elderly were shown a video about the war in the Caribbean, which led to a lively discussion about their personal experiences and memories. The gathering concluded with the shared consumption of the so-called Freedom soup, which had been specially prepared for this occasion.

