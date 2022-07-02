Census office Bonaire will catch up with appointments missed during storm threat

KRALENDIJK – The Census office in Bonaire will make up for missed appointments during the looming tropical storm next week.

Residents who had an appointment on June 29 will be helped on Monday, July 4th, between 4 o’clock in the afternoon and 7 o’clock in the evening. Residents who had an appointment on June 30th will now be helped on Tuesday July 5th, between 4 pm and 7 pm. Residents who have not yet made an appointment will be helped on Thursday 7 July.

Backlog

The Census office has been struggling with increasing backlogs for some time. This is why citizens can now also visit on Thursday afternoons. Due to the storm threat and the agreements that were cancelled as a result, the backlog threatens to widen even further. Due to the longer opening hours next week, that backlog will in any case be made up again.