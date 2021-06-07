Central Bank of Curaçao and St. Maarten wants to sell off Banco di Caribe















Willemstad- According to Antilliaans Dagblad, the Central Bank of Curaçao and St. Maarten (CBCS) wants to sell Banco di Caribe.

The bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of local insurance company ENNIA Caribe. The latter for some time now is under the supervision of the CBCS, after an impending collapse in 2018, reportedly for withdrawal of large sums of cash by owner Parman group of investor Hushang Ansary.

CBCS now wants to put the shares of the profitable bank up for sale, to close the gap in capitalization of the Insurance company. The local Court will allow for the sale to happen. ENNIA’s owner has tried to stop the sale.

With a successful sale of Banco di Caribe, the problems at Ennia will not yet be completely solved. The deficit at ENNIA is bigger than Banco di Caribe’s entire equity.

Banco di Caribe is active in Curaçao, Aruba, Bonaire and Sint Maarten and provides employment to about 300 people.