Central Dialogue brings Agreement of Kralendijk to the attention of Van Huffelen 













26 Shares

KRALENDIJK – On Monday, February 14, Secretary of State Alexandra van Huffelen paid an introductory visit to the Central Dialogue (CD). Here the CD brought the ‘Agreement of Kralendijk’ to her attention.

The Agreement contains, among other things, proposals to combat the problem of poverty, including an increase in the minimum wage, welfare and AOV and proposals to reduce the cost of living. The Coalition Agreement mentions the Kralendijk Agreement as a starting point. In the conversation the CD had with the State Secretary, all parties explained from their background why this Agreement is important and where things can go wrong in the implementation.

Implement

The CD called on the State Secretary to take up her coordinating role to implement the components of the Agreement at the various ministries in The Hague. The State Secretary indicated that she would take up this assignment and start working seriously, together with the parties involved on Bonaire, to implement the Agreement.