CEO WEB Bonaire announces departure

KRALENDIJK – Alfredo Koolman has announced that as of May 5th , 2022, he will resign from his position as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of WEB Bonaire. He returns to Aruba, the island where he was born and raised.

The Supervisory Board takes note of Alfredo Koolman’s decision regretfully and emphasizes that he has played a decisive role in the growth of the organization.

“For the past 9 years I have enjoyed working at WEB Bonaire N.V. where we have achieved a lot as an organization and I now look back with satisfaction on my years with WEB. There is a time to come and a time to go and the time to go has now come for me. Masha Danki.”- says Alfredo Koolman.

The Supervisory Board thanks Alfredo Koolman for the 9 years he has given to WEB Bonaire and for the successes he has achieved. Alfredo Koolman has created a friendly and inspiring working environment within WEB Bonaire.

Together with WEB’s management team and staff, Alfredo Koolman was able to initiate and implement a major reorganization in 2013. He was the driving force behind major WEB projects such as the new drink water facility, the new water tank on Seru Largu, the implementation and repair of the irrigation pipeline and repair of the sewage treatment plant (RWZI), the contracts with Contour Global and the WEB strategy 2025 containing the plans for the energy transition for Bonaire.

The Board will deliberate on the succession of Alfredo Koolman for WEB Bonaire.