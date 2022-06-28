Cervical cancer screening program kicked off on St. Eustatius

ORANEJSTAD- Deputy Government Commissioner Claudia Toet on Monday morning opened the 2022 cervical cancer screening programme held at the Public Health Prevention Clinic on Monday morning.

Toet observed that women can sometimes be hesitant to undergo such screening, with studies by the National Institute for Public Health finding various reasons for this. These include fear of the examination and fear of the results.

Toet, who has undergone this examination in the Netherlands, encouraged women between the ages of 50 and 60 to participate in the free programme being conducted by the Public Health Prevention Clinic in collaboration with the Sint Eustatius Health Care Foundation and RIVM, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment.

Prevention

“Prevention is better than cure”, said Toet. The deputy Commissioner pointed out that screening can help prevent cervical cancer. “If any abnormal cervical cells are found, they can be treated before they have a chance to turn into cervical cancer”.

Toet said that for this reason, she wanted to invite all women between the ages of 50 and 60 in our community to take advantage of the opportunity and get registered for the screening, as by participating the risks can be reduced.

“I would like to thank the entire team of the prevention clinic for this initiative. Together with our own doctors and nurses from the Public Health Department and the hospital in collaboration with the RIVM team Bonaire, and Dr. Dorette Courtar, they ensure that women on our island can be tested proactively.”