Cervical Cancer screening starts on Sint Eustatius

ORANJESTAD/KRALENDIJK- Women aged 50-60 years on Sint Eustatius can participate in the cervical cancer screening program as of Monday, 27th of June, 2022. The cervical cancer screening is the first of three screening programs to be implemented on Sint Eustatius and will be conducted by the Public Health Prevention Clinic in collaboration with the Sint Eustatius Health Care Foundation and RIVM.

Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women globally. Thanks to the cervical cancer screening program on HPV (human papillomavirus) precancerous stages of the illness can be detected in an earlier stage, making the disease fairly treatable.

Thanks to the good cooperation between RIVM, Public Health Prevention Clinic and the Sint Eustatius Health Care Foundation, the cervical cancer screening will now be structurally executed. This systemic approach will contribute to health benefits for the people of Sint Eustatius.

Kick-off

The goal is to screen women between the ages of 30 and 60 years within three years. This year women between 50-60 will be invited to participate and can make an appointment. Those who haven’t received their invitation yet and fit the description can also make an appointment by calling the Public Health Prevention Clinic at +5993182891 or Shanna Mercera-Gibbs at +5993185147. The first round of screenings starts on June 27th 2022.