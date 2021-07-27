27 July 2021 14:57 pm

Change in Covid-figures Bonaire due to inclusion of travelers

Kralendijk- As of Tuesday, there is a change in the reporting for the daily Covid statistics. This is due to the fact that people from high-risk countries now have the obligation to get tested on the 5th day after arrival. As The Netherlands is now considered a very high-risk country, daily tests conducted have increased a lot.

Yesterday a total of 270 persons were tested on the island. Four out of these 270 tests turned out positive: Two residents and two visitors.

As 3 of the active cases recovered, there are now 15 active cases on the island.

