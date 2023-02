THE BOTTOM- On Tuesday Chief of Police of the KPCN, Alwyn Braaf, was in Saba to get officially acquainted with colleagues on the island and share his goals and vision for the force in his new role as Chief of Police.

During his visit Braaf presented the 2022 crime and traffic figures to employees along with Saba’s Chief BPZ, Wingrove Baker.

During the presentation, colleagues had the opportunity to review the figures and exchange ideas for improvements in the year 2023.