Bonaire
Children enjoy Kidsfest at Van den Tweel
2024-03-24 - 0 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK- On Saturday, the so-called Kidsfest took place for the second time at Van den Tweel Supermarket.
The attending children, along with their parents, enjoyed the free activities, including a Kids Corner, cotton candy, and bouncy castles.
Through the Kidsfest, the supermarket aims to give back to the community, especially the young residents.
