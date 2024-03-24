Bonaire Children enjoy Kidsfest at Van den Tweel Redactie 2024-03-24 - 0 minuten leestijd

The Bouncy Castles were quite popular, as were the sweets. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK- On Saturday, the so-called Kidsfest took place for the second time at Van den Tweel Supermarket.

The attending children, along with their parents, enjoyed the free activities, including a Kids Corner, cotton candy, and bouncy castles.

Through the Kidsfest, the supermarket aims to give back to the community, especially the young residents.