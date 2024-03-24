Bonaire

Children enjoy Kidsfest at Van den Tweel

Redactie
2024-03-24 - 0 minuten leestijd
The Bouncy Castles were quite popular, as were the sweets. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK- On Saturday, the so-called Kidsfest took place for the second time at Van den Tweel Supermarket.

The attending children, along with their parents, enjoyed the free activities, including a Kids Corner, cotton candy, and bouncy castles.

Through the Kidsfest, the supermarket aims to give back to the community, especially the young residents.

Deel dit artikel

Meer News

Bekijk meer news