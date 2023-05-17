Children’s Music Week from May 21 to 28

KRALENDIJK – During a press conference yesterday afternoon, the ACE Foundation announced several projects they will lead this year.

One of those projects is the Children’s Music Week, which will take place from May 21 to 28. This year, the Children’s Music Week is dedicated to Gabriel “Gabi” Mercera.

According to the director of the ACE Foundation, Segni Bernardina, the music week this year will be divided into two tracks, namely the school track and the neighborhood track.

Annual

Commissioner of Culture, James Kroon, would like to see an annual celebration of the Children’s Music Week. Kroon also expressed a desire to publish a book with songs from the past.

Together with Almar Nicolaas, work is already being done on renewing various old children’s songs, which will be released during the children’s week.