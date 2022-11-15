Children’s theater show big hit on Monday evening

ORANJESTAD – On St. Eustatius, the population is busy preparing for the celebration of Statia Day next Wednesday, November 16.

The theater show for children, Show your Talent, which was executed on Monday, was a big hit with both the young performers and the public. Monday’s show was partly sponsored by UNICEF The Netherlands.

While the show was certainly entertaining and colorful, playfully attention was also asked for family values, by interviewing various of the young performers and their mothers on stage. Some mothers presented a song or dance with their son on daughter on stage and received a big applause for their courage and talent.