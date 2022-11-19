Chinese Consul-general pays courtesy visit to Commissioner Simmons

ORANJESTAD- On Thursday, Commissioner Derrick Simmons was graced with a courtesy by Consulate-General of the People’s Republic of China Mr. Li Ligang.

Mr. Ligang, who was invited to Statia to celebrate the 246 Statia day anniversary, makes it customary to visit the local government whenever visiting the 6 Dutch islands he oversees.

During the meeting the two discussed a number of things including local government structure versus China’s government structure and roles, Chinese living on Statia, the assignment of Mr. Sigang as Consul general and how more of Chinese culture can be intertwined in Statia.

Mr. Simmons was pleased with this gesture and thanked him for coming to visit.