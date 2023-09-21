21 september 2023 08:08 am

ChristenUnie party wants more attention for Caribbean Netherlands

Don Ceder is parlamentarian for the ChristenUnie in Dutch Parliament. Photo: ChristenUnie

THE HAGUE – The ChristenUnie party in the Netherlands is emphasizing the need for greater prioritization of the residents of the Caribbean Netherlands in their election program. 

Their objectives include making life on the BES islands more affordable, ensuring stable incomes, and considering the impact of new legislation on the Caribbean part of the Kingdom. 

The party says they plan to invest in the BES islands, align social assistance and old-age pensions with the mainland, introduce unemployment benefits, lower prices, make childcare free, and provide residents with Citizen Service Numbers for easier integration into Dutch society. The party also seeks to enhance cooperation with other Kingdom countries, provide financial support to combat organized crime, and establish a joint “Canon of the Kingdom” to acknowledge the historical context, including the colonial past.

