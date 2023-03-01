Christopher Frans named Island Secretary at Government of Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – As of March 1, 2023, Christopher Frans is the new Island Secretary of the public entity Bonaire OLB. Frans has been working at the Government of Bonaire for 9 years, of which almost 2 years as Deputy Island Secretary.

One of the tasks of the outgoing island secretary, Wendy Pelk, was to prepare Frans for the new position. Pelk will continue to support Frans in his new position for some time to come.

After studying at the Hogeschoo Den Haag and the University of Groningen, Frans worked for some time as a policy officer at the Municipality of Rotterdam. In December 2013 he returned to Bonaire.

On Bonaire, Frans started as a senior policy advisor at the Directorate of Society & Care and subsequently moved on as an advisor to the Cabinet of Governor and Acting Island Secretary.

Grateful

The Public Entity in a press release say they are grateful for the work Wendy Pelk has been doing for the past two years