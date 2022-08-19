Civil Registry Bonaire no longer open during evening hours

KRALENDIJK- As of Thursday, the civil registry department will no longer be open from 4 to 7 pm. The Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) will announce this on its Facebook page on Thursday afternoon around 4 o’clock.

There were quite a few citizens who were surprised by the fact that the department was now suddenly no longer open, and founder cases were faced with a closed door. “I don’t understand it anymore,” said a citizen who had to read on the door that the evening opening had already been canceled.

Extra hours

The extra hours at the department were introduced to make up for the backlog. That was only partly successful. People who currently make an appointment will not be able to get a new driver’s license, a new proof of identity or a new passport until October.