Civil Registry Bonaire to open additional hours to deal with backlog

KRALENDIJK- The Public Entity Bonaire notes that there have been long queues outside the civil Registry department for some time now. A situation, according to local Government, which is both unacceptable and aggravating to the citizens.

“That is why we have recently taken some internal measures to reduce waiting times and queues in front of the Civil Registry and to be able to help you as citizens as quickly and adequately as possible”, according to a press release sent out on Wednesday.

Extra hours

From June 16, the Civil Registry will temporarily also be open extra every Thursday from 15:00 to 19:00 pm to be able to help citizens who do not have an appointment.

In addition, we will deploy extra staff to cope with the large crowds in the coming period.