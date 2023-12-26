Civil Servants Bonaire may be offered Bachelor Program in Public Administration

KRALENDIJK – The Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) is exploring the possibilities of introducing a Bachelor’s program in public administration for the civil servants employed by the island’s government apparatus.

Governor Reynold (Nolly) Oleana held discussions earlier this month with potential institutes in the Netherlands regarding this initiative. The intention behind the program is to elevate the quality of advice and execution within the civil service to a higher level. During his visit to the Netherlands, Oleana also visited various other institutions, including BZK, the Ministry of OCW, and Pro Demos, the house for democracy and the rule of law.

“I spoke with Director Eric Stokkink of Pro Demos about the possibilities of implementing educational programs from Pro Demos on Bonaire. The goal is to familiarize school students with the rules of democracy in a playful manner,” stated Oleana.

Positive

According to Oleana, the discussions took place in a positive atmosphere. “I see a lot of potential for collaboration and progress without a doubt.”