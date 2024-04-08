Events Classical Music Board Bonaire with two new concerts on April 20 and 21 Redactie 2024-04-08 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK- Classical Music Board, together with Podium Bonaire will be organizing 2 concerts on April 20th and 21st.

The concert of April 20th will be held in the Protestant church at the Wilhelminaplein at 5.00 PM

The concert of April 21st will be held as a Gala Concert at the Daboussi Center at Flamingo Airport at 7.00 PM.

Both concerts will present a variety in music of local artists and also different music instruments like piano, steelpan, kuarta and also singing.

Tickets

Tickets for both concerts are available at Delmar Bookstore.