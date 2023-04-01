Classical Music Board makes a new start on Bonaire

Last week’s concert was held in the protestant church on the Plaza Wilhelmina. Photo: CMBB

KRALENDIJK- Bach, Mozart, Faassen, Spanish, Cuban sounds and sounds from Bonaire offered a musical feast for the audience with a new start of the Classical Music Board.

With stillness, but also with cheerful sounds and even music from the Simadan. Chairman Esther Bernabela pointed the way: making music is moving towards Easter and moving towards the new age. And there was music: on the piano by Hans Faassen and Claudia Cassier, a phenomenally playing Adriana Oliveira on the melodious sounding alto saxophone, Terence de Hasseth on guitar, Marian Passchier on the organ, and Amancio Batta and Elvin Marchena with a diversity of percussion instruments.

The local music group Kulturando led by Francis Domacase already welcomed the numerous visitors outside. Pure classical sounds were interspersed in the concert with music from the region and imaginative arrangements.

Interest

There was so much interest in the musical gathering that a number of music lovers had to stand outside. On Sunday afternoon 28 May there will be another musical gathering.