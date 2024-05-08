Events
Classical Music Board presents Saxophone and Percussion concert
08-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK- Saturday evening, May 18 at 7 p.m., Henk van Twillert and his talented companions will take you to different places around the world with their saxophone and percussion program “Encontro Azul”.
Well-known and lesser-known pieces from the region come to life. Versatile, competent, passionate and sincere, Henk van Twillert brings together a generation of musicians, each with their own unique sound, who together leave an indelible impression.
The concert is organized by the Classical Music Board Bonaire and takes place in the attractive courtyard of Art Center Antriol, Kaya Corona 74.
