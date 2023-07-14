Classical music lovers enjoy guitar music in a Mariadal Chapel

KRALENDIJK- Tuesday evening July 11th the chapel of Fundashon Mariadal was fully packed with people, enjoying the extraordinary guitar playing by Elger Verschuur and Terence de Haseth. The Bonaire Guitar Duo reunited.

In a varied program we heard Elger Verschuur playing guitar-arrangements of classical melodies like Bach’s Jesu, Joy of man’s desiring, Beethoven’s Für Elise, and Albeniz’ virtuoso Asturias. This was alternated with beautiful guitarduets by Elger and Terence, with music of Erik Satie, Antonio Vivaldi and Stanley Myers well-known Cavatina. Terence de Haseth completed the program with musical traditional in flamenco style and an attractive arrangement of soundtrack Laura Palmer’s theme by Angelo Badalamenti.

With some refreshments in the short break, provided by Maya’s Corner Café, the public enjoyed the 2 x 50 minutes magnificent guitar music, in the cozy surrounding of chapel and palapa. Bonaire TV and Fuhikubo were present to make recordings. That will enable us to enjoy the music for a long time afterward. The concert was organized by the Classical Music Board Bonaire.