Closure of Hato roundabout for maintenance this weekend

Photo Hato roundabout - ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK – The roundabout at Hato, connecting Kaya Gov. N. Debrot to Kaya Amsterdam, will be closed this Friday, October 6, and Saturday, October 7.

The current layer of asphalt will be removed, and a new layer will be applied. Deputy Thielman anticipates that the road will be reopened on Saturday evening, but notes that this is weather-dependent.

Due to the numerous ongoing infrastructure projects, the maintenance work is scheduled for this weekend, coinciding with the start of the bustling Regatta week.

Detours will be arranged to ensure access to the hotel zone and other neighborhoods.

