- 15Shares
ORANJESTAD- Councilman Clyde van Putten (PLP) has sent a formal request to have an Island Council ‘Central Committee’ meeting about developments at GTI and Golden Rock resort, although for different reasons.
Regarding GTI, Van Putten said that in recent times concerns were expressed as to possible challenges being faced by the GTI operations on the Island. “With the consideration of the pivotal role that this company plays in the overall economic well-being of the island, it is important that the Island council sit to exchange ideas and assist wherever possible”, according to Van Putten in his written request.
Positive
Van Putten also wants to hear from Gold Rock Resort, not because of impending trouble, but more because it is a great development for the island. “It is commendable what is taking place and signals a positive development for the island”.
Van Putten also said it was heartening to see how many locals are employed in the hospitality as well as construction sector. “Here too it is important for the council to be brought up to speed as to these developments and their future plans”, according to the councilman.
Van Putten requested that the chairman of the Central committee invite the management of both companies to be present at the meeting where they can provide and give an update as to these ongoing operations.
Also read:
- Vacature Monteur Bedrijfswagen Bonaire
- Amsterdam welcomes Caribbean Students
- Clyde requests IC meeting on GTI and Golden Rock Resort
- Unforgettable day for special need kids at Bonaire Airport
- New Covid-infections remain high in Bonaire
- Statia achieves Green Destinations QualityCoast Silver Award status
- Vacancy Family Support Coördinator Sint Eustatius
- Outbound Passengers caught with False PCR Test Results at Flamingo Airport
- Daily new Covid-infections remain relatively high on Bonaire
- KLM will Execute 15 additional flights to Bonaire
- More than 15000 kilos garbage collected in Sushi òf Dushi campaign Bonaire
- New Political Party on Bonaire: M21
- Pilot Project aims to reactivate elderly on Bonaire
- Discharging raw sewage for visiting yachts need to change
- JICN certified according to safety requirements