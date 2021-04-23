Clyde van Putten back on St. Eustatius













24 Shares

Van Putten in front of the SXM Airways plane which transported him back to St. Eustatius. Photo: Clyd van Putten

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- PLP Councilman Clyde van Putten is back on St. Eustatius. Van Putten on April 6, 2021 was transported to St. Maarten for medical examinations after feeling unwell for some days.

Van Putten on St. Maarten underwent a number of tests to establish the cause of his complaints. Today the councilman was ready to go back home. Van Putten said he was grateful for the many people who had inquired about his health. “I want to first give thanks to God for his healing power. I also want to thank my family, relatives,comrades, friends and well wishers for their outpouring of love, prayers and attention during my illness”, said Van Putten.







The Councilman also said he was doing well and would now continue to work for the well-being of the island and its residents.