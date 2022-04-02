Clyde van Putten saddened by passing of former PM Vance Armory

ORANJESTAD- In a statement issued on Saturday afternoon Island Councilmember Clyde I. van Putten said, that with deep sadness he learned of the passing of H.E. Ambassador Vance W. Amory, former Premier of Nevis and Senior Minister in the Federal Government of St. Kitts & Nevis.

“H. E. Vance Amory was my personal friend and comrade. He was the keynote speaker at the launching of the Progressive Labour Party (PLP) in October of 2001”, said Van Putten on Saturday.

Ambassador Amory in his capacity as Premier of Nevis and Senior Minister in the Federal Government was a special guest of honor for our Statia on November 16, 2016. “He was a champion for the poor and voiceless people in his country. He was an educator, Politian, founder and first Leader of the Concerned Citizens Movement (C.C.M.) of Nevis. He was an elder statesman and true confidant”, Van Putten added.

Condolences

According to the Councilman, Amory’s service to country and humanity will be hedged in the annals of history. “On behalf of the people of St. Eustatius I express words of condolences to his wife, children, siblings and the entire Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis”.