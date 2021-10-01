- 18Shares
ORANJESTAD- Member of the Island Council for the Progressive Labor Party (PLP) Clyde van Putten, starting Friday October 1, will have a weekly radio show called Statia Hard Talk. The show will air every Friday from 10.30 – 11.30 in the morning.
Asked for the reason of starting his own radio show, Van Putten said he felt it was important to inform the residents of developments on the island, as he sees it.
“This program will afford me the oppurtunity to inform the general public as to my work/activities as an elected member of the Island Council”, said Van Putten, adding he felt that he had been silent too long.
“I believe that I have been silent on many issues which are affecting the Island. I feel like the island is being given away since the take-over by the Dutch. On my own radio show I will be able to talk about things as I see them”.
Van Putten also stated that while he at times would be labeled as ‘anti-Dutch’, this was not the case. “I am not anti-Dutch, but there are at the same time many things taking place that I am not in agreement with either. I would admit I am critical, but I was elected by the people of St. Eustatius to defend their interests”, said Van Putten.
Radio show
Van Putten also pointed out that various other council member and politicians had their own radio show. “The time has come for me to tell my story, and to share with listeners where I stand with all that is taken place on our island.
Starting tomorrow, October 1st, the Statia Hard Talk program sill start airing on Radio Statia, PJB 50, 92.3 FM.
Also read:
- Clyde van Putten starts Weekly Radio Program
- Governor Rijna call Covid-19 situation on Bonaire ‘serious’
- Tourism Corporation Bonaire welcomed EFPT 2021 Champion Amado Vrieswijk back to Bonaire
- Vacancy Activity Coordinator Sint Maarten
- Spotify now officially available in Bonaire, Statia & Saba
- Covid-numbers Bonaire Continue to go up
- Dutch Youth Program shoots footage in Bonaire
- Vacature Bouw Inspecteur Sint Eustatius
- Vacature Communicatieadviseur (beleidsmedewerker A) Sint Eustatius
- Vacancy Security Manager Sint Maarten
- Saba’s Mary Hassel has gone on retirement
- Number of new Covid-infections remains very high on Bonaire
- Deceased journalist to be cremated in family circle
- Vacancy Procurement Specialist / Contract Manager Sint Maarten
- Looking back at a successful 1st annual Bonaire Tourism Summit