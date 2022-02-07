Clyde Van Putten: ‘Van Huffelen should speak to broad cross section of Community’

- 11Shares
ORANJESTAD- In view of the upcoming visit of the new Dutch State Secretary for Kingdom Relations, Alexandra van Huffelen, Island Council member Clyde I van Putten on Monday said that he is looking forward with great anticipation to the visit of the state secretary.
He also indicated that the full restoration of the local democracy must be of top priority during her discussions with the island council.
“It is of paramount importance that the state secretary interacts with a wide cross section of the local community of Sint Eustatius where she can hear of the real issues affecting the people of Statia. For example a meeting should be held with the social dialogue platform, the religious leaders as well as an ‘open air’ town hall meeting at the Mike van Putten youth Center where the state secretary can hear firsthand from the small man in the community.” said the councilman.
Reality
In conclusion the councilman calls on the local executive council to ensure that the above mentioned proposals become a reality and avoid a selective situation as is the norm.
