Coast Guard and Navy intercepts two major drug transports near Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD – The Dutch navy ship Zr.Ms. Groningen, operating for the Caribbean Coast Guard, have intercepted two drug transports on August 20 and August 22 near Curaçao.

During its patrols, Zr.Ms. Groningen was informed by the Caribbean Coast Guard about the go-fasts and received assistance from the Coast Guard’s Dash-8 aircraft in both cases. Using the fast interception boats, the FRISCs, carrying a combined team of the ship’s crew and the Fleet Marine Squadron embarked on Zr.Ms. Groningen, the go-fasts were pursued.

As the first go-fast did not stop even after warnings and warning shots, targeted fire was used to force it to a stop by disabling the outboard motors. The second go-fast stopped after warning shots were fired.

In total, the Zr.Ms. Groningen intercepted over 2,500 kilograms of drugs, including 550 kilograms of cocaine and over 2,000 kilograms of marijuana in the second case. Both incidents were handled in close cooperation with the Caribbean Coast Guard and the Curaçao Police Force. All drugs have been destroyed since then.