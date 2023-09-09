Coast Guard and police Aruba detain undocumented persons

ORANJESTAD- The Coast Guard and the Aruba Police Corps (KPA) detected a suspicious boat with undocumented individuals on board near Aruba last night.

As a result, both the Coast Guard and the KPA directed patrols to the location. The KPA helicopter monitored the suspicious vessel from above while the Coast Guard patrol boat intercepted the vessel.

A total of 11 undocumented persons were detained, including 9 Venezuelans and 2 Colombians. There were also two women in the group. All undocumented persons have been handed over to the KPA for further investigation in this case.