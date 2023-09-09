11 september 2023 18:24 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Aruba Latest news

Coast Guard and police Aruba detain undocumented persons

365

A total of 11 persons were detained. Photo: Coast Guard

ORANJESTAD- The Coast Guard and the Aruba Police Corps (KPA) detected a suspicious boat with undocumented individuals on board near Aruba last night. 

As a result, both the Coast Guard and the KPA directed patrols to the location. The KPA helicopter monitored the suspicious vessel from above while the Coast Guard patrol boat intercepted the vessel. 

A total of 11 undocumented persons were detained, including 9 Venezuelans and 2 Colombians. There were also two women in the group. All undocumented persons have been handed over to the KPA for further investigation in this case.

Also read

More news

Receive the news daily in your inbox:

Top vacancies

More vacancies

News from Saba

More news from Saba

News from St. Eustatius

More news from St. Eustatius