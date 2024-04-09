Police and justice Coast Guard intercepts drug boat near Bonaire Redactie 2024-04-09 - 1 minuten leestijd

Photo: Coastguard

KRALENDIJK – In the early morning hours of Monday, April 8th, the Caribbean Coast Guard intercepted a boat northeast of Bonaire.

On Sunday evening, the Maritime Operations Center (MOC) of the Coast Guard received a report about a drifting boat at sea with engine trouble. Subsequently, the Coast Guard’s Dash aircraft was deployed to locate the boat, after which the Jaguar cutter of the Coast Guard was sent to carry out the rescue operation.

During the rescue of the three people on board, suspected narcotics were also found. After further investigation, it was confirmed that indeed narcotics were involved.

Arrested

The crew members, three men from Venezuela, with initials S.D.V.R.A. 34 years old, Y.R.C. 38 years old, and G.J.I.M. 36 years old, were arrested for drug smuggling. The suspects and the confiscated substances were handed over to the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force for further investigation, except for the boat, which had sunk during transport due to rough seas. The narcotics have since been destroyed.