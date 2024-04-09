Coast Guard intercepts drug boat near Bonaire
KRALENDIJK – In the early morning hours of Monday, April 8th, the Caribbean Coast Guard intercepted a boat northeast of Bonaire.
On Sunday evening, the Maritime Operations Center (MOC) of the Coast Guard received a report about a drifting boat at sea with engine trouble. Subsequently, the Coast Guard’s Dash aircraft was deployed to locate the boat, after which the Jaguar cutter of the Coast Guard was sent to carry out the rescue operation.
During the rescue of the three people on board, suspected narcotics were also found. After further investigation, it was confirmed that indeed narcotics were involved.
Arrested
The crew members, three men from Venezuela, with initials S.D.V.R.A. 34 years old, Y.R.C. 38 years old, and G.J.I.M. 36 years old, were arrested for drug smuggling. The suspects and the confiscated substances were handed over to the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force for further investigation, except for the boat, which had sunk during transport due to rough seas. The narcotics have since been destroyed.
Meer News
-
Jobs
Vacancy Chief Executive Officer & Project Director Saba
Vacancy Chief Executive Officer & Project Dire...
-
Police and justice
Coast Guard intercepts drug boat near Bonaire
Coast Guard intercepts drug boat near Bonaire
-
Events
300 Swimmers join Cross Channel Swim from Nevis to St. Kitts
300 Swimmers join Cross Channel Swim from Nevis to...
-
Airlift
Healthy growth of flights and passenger numbers continues at Flamingo Airport Bonaire
Healthy growth of flights and passenger numbers co...
-
Advertisement
Online income Tax Return 2023
Online income Tax Return 2023
-
Events
Classical Music Board Bonaire with two new concerts on April 20 and 21
Classical Music Board Bonaire with two new concert...
-
Advertisement
Adjusted services IND-CN
Adjusted services IND-CN
-
News
Controversy erupts over assorted titles for Statia’s Governor-Designate Alida Francis
Controversy erupts over assorted titles for Statia...
Meer News
-
Jobs
Vacancy Chief Executive Officer & Project Director Saba
Vacancy Chief Executive Officer & Project Dire...
-
Police and justice
Coast Guard intercepts drug boat near Bonaire
Coast Guard intercepts drug boat near Bonaire
-
Events
300 Swimmers join Cross Channel Swim from Nevis to St. Kitts
300 Swimmers join Cross Channel Swim from Nevis to...
-
Airlift
Healthy growth of flights and passenger numbers continues at Flamingo Airport Bonaire
Healthy growth of flights and passenger numbers co...
-
Advertisement
Online income Tax Return 2023
Online income Tax Return 2023
-
Events
Classical Music Board Bonaire with two new concerts on April 20 and 21
Classical Music Board Bonaire with two new concert...
-
Advertisement
Adjusted services IND-CN
Adjusted services IND-CN
-
News
Controversy erupts over assorted titles for Statia’s Governor-Designate Alida Francis
Controversy erupts over assorted titles for Statia...
Meer Bonaire
-
Police and justice
Coast Guard intercepts drug boat near Bonaire
Coast Guard intercepts drug boat near Bonaire
-
Bonaire
Conference on European space program held on Bonaire
Conference on European space program held on Bonai...
-
Police and justice
Expansion of Marechaussee priority for better combating human trafficking BES-islands
Expansion of Marechaussee priority for better comb...
Meer Events
-
Events
300 Swimmers join Cross Channel Swim from Nevis to St. Kitts
300 Swimmers join Cross Channel Swim from Nevis to...
-
Events
Classical Music Board Bonaire with two new concerts on April 20 and 21
Classical Music Board Bonaire with two new concert...
-
News
Caribbean Islands Celebrate Earth Hour
Caribbean Islands Celebrate Earth Hour